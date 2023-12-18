Motorway partially re-opened after visibility improved

Pakistan Pakistan Motorway partially re-opened after visibility improved

According to the spokesperson, M2 (Lahore to Islamabad) has been opened to traffic

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 12:57:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The motorway was partially reopened on Monday after visibility improved at 11 am.

According to the spokesperson for the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), M2 (Lahore to Islamabad) has been opened to traffic. However, traffic would be allowed to move in convoys, he added.

Meanwhile, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M11) has also been opened to traffic.

The Motorway Police closed M4 (Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem) due to heavy fog last night.

The Motorway Police urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours. The drivers should also avoid speeding and keep a distance from the next vehicle.

