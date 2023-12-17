Sahibzada Saifur Rehman elected Model Town Society president

Sahibzada Saifur Rehman elected Model Town Society president

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sahibzada Saifur Rehman was elected as president of the Model Town Society (MTS) in its election on Sunday.

According to the results, Rehman bagged 1,615 votes against 192 votes of his rival Sheraz Altaf.

Over 1,800 votes were cast during the election.

Dunya Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood greeted the newly-elected MTS president Saifur Rehman.

Other members of the society also extended their congratulations to Saifur Rahman on his victory.

