Tourists throng Kalash valley as Choimus festival commences

Published On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 18:13:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The annual weeklong historic ‘Choimus Festival’ of the Kalash tribe has officially commenced, drawing a considerable number of tourists from across the country and abroad.

Various unique cultural festivities are featured in the main carnival, including the slaughter of sacrificial goats, traditional dances and the creation of effigies of different animals made with wheat flour.

According to a report from a state-run news channel, hordes of tourists are flocking to the scenic valley to partake in the Kalash cultural festival, which will continue until Dec 22.

The Choimus Festival, also known as the Chitirmas Festival, is celebrated every winter and holds significant importance among the Kalash people. It is marked by a colourful swirl of traditional dances, diverse foods and prayer chants dedicated to the Balomain spirit by the Kalash tribe.

During the festival, locals engage in rituals for purification at the dawn of the New Year, as mentioned by a local resident.

A tourist expressed, “This festival is a must-attend event for anyone interested in culture. It provides a unique opportunity to learn about Pakistani culture and create lifelong memories.”

Another local tourist mentioned, “This colourful event is attracting both locals and travelers who are enjoying various activities around a large bonfire.”

A foreign tourist added, “It offers a meaningful experience by allowing guests to observe the colourful customs of the Kalash people as they joyfully and respectfully celebrate the winter solstice.”