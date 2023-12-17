Elections 2024: Training of returning officers resumes

Pakistan Pakistan Elections 2024: Training of returning officers resumes

In the first phase 859 returning officers and 144 district returning officers are being trained

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 13:43:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Preparation for general elections on February 8, 2024, has begun with training of returning officers by the electoral body (ECP) across the country.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, the training of returning officers would be completed on 18 December while those of district returning officers would end on 19 December.

He said in the first phase 859 returning officers and 144 district returning officers are being trained. Senior ECP officers are imparting training, he added.

Meanwhile, the ECP has banned transfers and postings of government officers. According to a notification issued by the ECP, in case of a transfer in emergency, the matter would be referred to it and reason(s) would be given.

Moreover, the Islamabad District Returning Officer has banned leaves of government officers and officials on the instructions of the ECP.

Officials of the educations department have been directed not to leave Islamabad.