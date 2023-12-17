Over 400,000 Afghans living illegally in Pakistan back home

According to statistics released, 1,634 Afghans left on Saturday in 66 vehicles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The total number of Afghans who left Pakistan since the launch of an operation against illegal immigrants last month has reached 435,152.

The government launched an operation against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally on November 1 after a deadline expired on October 30. Even before the launch of operation, a large number of Afghans left Pakistan for fear of arrest.

According to statistics released, 1,634 Afghans left on Saturday. They included 377 men, 325 women and 932 children belonging to 97 families. They were repatriated in 66 vehicles.

