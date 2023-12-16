Appellate tribunals to comprise judges of high courts: ECP

Live Reporting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to reach out to the superior courts for establishing appellate tribunals in connection with the upcoming general elections.

According to details, the ECP has, through a communique, instructed the provincial election commissioners to contact the chief justices of the five high courts on a war footing and invite their proposals regarding the appellate tribunals.

The ECP stated that these appellate tribunals would comprise the judges of the high courts.

 

