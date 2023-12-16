Appellate tribunals to comprise judges of high courts: ECP

Pakistan Pakistan Appellate tribunals to comprise judges of high courts: ECP

Appellate tribunals to comprise judges of high courts: ECP

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 20:24:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to reach out to the superior courts for establishing appellate tribunals in connection with the upcoming general elections.

According to details, the ECP has, through a communique, instructed the provincial election commissioners to contact the chief justices of the five high courts on a war footing and invite their proposals regarding the appellate tribunals.

The ECP stated that these appellate tribunals would comprise the judges of the high courts.

— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) December 15, 2023