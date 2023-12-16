PHC takes up plea seeking election supervision by judiciary on Dec 18

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A petition moved by a lawyer affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking supervision of upcoming general elections by the judiciary has been fixed for hearing.

According to details, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) will take up the plea submitted by PTI lawyer Moazzam Butt on Dec 18, Monday.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, will conduct hearing on the petition.

The court has already put the parties on notice.