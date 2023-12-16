Sheikh Rashid set to embark on election journey

Former minister will start election campaign from Lal Haveli

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to launch his election campaign.

Talking to journalists outside the District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Saturday, head of Awami Muslim League said he do politics of two seats in the Rawalpindi. He said it’s not an easy task to contest the elections.

He announced to submit his nomination papers for three constituencies and would contest from two. He said the elections campaign would be launched from Lal Haveli, after submission of the nomination papers.

Former minister is named in a vandalism case registered with the Kohsar police station and the Judicial Magistrate Chaudhry Mehmood heard the case.

Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court along with his lawyer Sardar Shehbaz.

