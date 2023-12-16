Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan administers oath to acting chief justice

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The senior most judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. Judges of the apex and high courts attended the ceremony.

A day earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had accorded approval for appointment of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting chief justice of Pakistan. Ministry of Law and Justice had also issued a notification to this affect.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa left Pakistan for abroad during winter holidays of the apex court. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will act as chief justice of Pakistan during his absence.

