Two die in dumper, motorcycle collision in Kasur

Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 06:56:31 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding dumper in Kasur on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road in Kot Sardar area of Kasur where a rashly-driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The deceased were identified as Samiullah and Rizwan. According to police, the driver of dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

