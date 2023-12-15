Petroleum prices slashed by up to Rs14 per litre

Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 23:59:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday slashed the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs14 per litre, for the fortnight starting Dec 16.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs14 per litre, bringing the new price of petrol to Rs267.34 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs13.50 per litre, the price of kerosene has been dropped by Rs10.14 per litre, and the price of light diesel has been cut by Rs11.29 per litre.

After the reduction in prices, the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs276.21 per litre, the price of kerosene is Rs191.02 per litre, and the price of light diesel is Rs164.64 per litre.

— Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) December 15, 2023