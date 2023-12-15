Live Reporting

Sarfraz Bugti resigns as interior minister

Sarfraz Bugti resigns as interior minister

Pakistan

He is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti resigned from the position as he is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of general elections.

Sources said Mr Bugti sent his resignation to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on December 13, adding that the premier had accepted it on Friday.

They said the outgoing interior minister would contest elections from his constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given February 8, 2024 as date for general elections in the country. The date was announced after having consultation with President Arif Alvi.
 

