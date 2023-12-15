Siraj wants fair, timely general elections

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated Friday the country will slide into anarchy if timely general elections are not ensued.

Addressing a JI workers convention here, Siraj said Pakistan’s economy was in a dire state and there was widespread unemployment across the country.

He asserted that the only way to steer the country out of political and economic crises was to hold elections on the scheduled date of Feb 8.

The JI chief stressed that holding transparent elections was crucial for the country's stability.

“Those suggesting to postpone the elections are pushing the country towards darkness,” Siraj added.