Mehtab Abbasi parts ways with PML-N

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 19:38:49 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior politician Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi has decided to part ways with the Muslim League-N, according to reports.

As per sources, former governor Mehtab Abbasi has opted for a formal separation from the Muslim League-N to contest the upcoming elections independently.

Mehtab Abbasi will participate as an independent candidate in the elections from NA-16 constituency, with the formal announcement of the “Azad Group's” decision expected to take place during a press conference.

