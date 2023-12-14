Rizwana, domestic violence victim, records statement with police

Pakistan Pakistan Rizwana, domestic violence victim, records statement with police

Rizwana, domestic violence victim, records statement with police

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 21:16:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad police on Thursday recorded the statement of Rizwana, a minor domestic worker, who became a victim of violence and was discharged from the Lahore General Hospital on Dec 6, after months-long fight for survival.

Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed stated that the legal team of the Child Protection Bureau was also present when Rizwana’s statement was taken.

Before the statement, Rizwana was told that she should not be afraid and should not change her statement based on someone else's instructions.

According to Sarah, Rizwana in her statement alleged that even Civil Judge Asim Hafeez used to beat her up.

The 14-year-old domestic help was hospitalised in a critical condition after Somia Asim, wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, tortured her.

The woman was later arrested as the case was highlighted in the media. Somia Asim faced incarceration and was finally bailed out on Sept 4, 2023.

The harrowing case of brutal treatment of the child came to light when Rizwana’s parents shifted her to a Lahore hospital with serious injuries. They alleged the judge's wife had inflicted severe torture on their daughter.