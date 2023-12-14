PTI chairman asks ECP, SC to ensure timely elections

Thu, 14 Dec 2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan demanded on Thursday that the next general elections take place in a timely manner.

During a press conference, the PTI chief stated that the Lahore High Court's decision did not allow for the postponement of elections.

He argued against the appointment of district officers as returning officers (ROs), emphasising that it could potentially lead to rigging.

Khan expressed concern about the possibility of the election being annulled due to the Election Commission of Pakistan's notification regarding ROs.

He pointed out that the ECP had previously used the excuse of elections being annulled.

He also highlighted that the Supreme Court had explicitly instructed that elections should occur on Feb 8, following an agreement between the ECP and the president of Pakistan.

“Our consistent demand has been for the appointment of judicial magistrates,” reiterated the PTI chief.

He urged the ECP and the Supreme Court to ensure that the elections take place on time.