ECP to approach SC against notification's suspension by LHC

Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 20:24:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s suspension of its notification related to the appointments of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from the executive for the upcoming general elections.

In this respect, the ECP secretary is likely to meet the Supreme Court registrar on Friday (tomorrow), according to sources. The ECP secretary, joined by the Law DG, will formally apprise the SC registrar about the situation.

Sources said that a crucial consultative meeting was convened at the ECP Office which was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, ECP’s legal team suggested the ECP approached the Supreme Court.

Lahore High Court’s Justice Ali Baqir Najafi had suspended the Election Commission’s December 11 notification to administer the Feb 8 general elections through bureaucracy in his verdict on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, the ECP suspended the ongoing training of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) in compliance with the legal orders.

A spokesperson for the ECP stated that the Lahore High Court had suspended the ECP’s notification dated December 11, 2023, related to the appointment of 142 district returning officers (DROs), 859 assistant returning officers (AROs), and returning officers from the executive for the upcoming general elections.

The comprehensive training began on Wednesday, December 13.

Senior officers from the Election Commission conducted training sessions, focusing on election procedures, rules and other administrative aspects.