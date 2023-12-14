SJC accepts Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi's request for open hearing

Pakistan Pakistan SJC accepts Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi's request for open hearing

Justice Mazahar also seeks withdrawal of the notice

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 19:00:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has given its nod to Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s request of conducting open hearing on the complaints lodged against him.

The letter outlined Justice Naqvi’s objections to the SJC’s formation, expressing concerns about being subjected to a media trial due to the council’s in-camera meeting.

He highlighted the impact on his reputation as a result of a lack of transparency in investigation.

In his letter, Justice Naqvi underscored the principle that "justice should not only be done but also be seen to be done".

He urged the suspension of the SJC’s proceedings until a decision is reached on his pending applications.

Read also: SJC's 'bogus' proceedings: Justice Naqvi pens open letter to CJP, other SC judges

Justice Naqvi points out loopholes in the notice issued to him on Nov 13, and demanded its withdrawal.



