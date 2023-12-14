PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat arrested under MPO 3

Live Reporting

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat.

He was taken into custody from outside the Lahore High Court under MPO (Maintenance of Pubic Order) 3.

The Elite Force was called in to assist police in case of any resistance.

According to police sources, Advocate Marwat was shifted to Mozang police station.

Advocate Marwat attended a meeting and addressed lawyers and talked to media. 

