Kakar pays homage to Kashmir freedom movement martyrs

Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 15:28:43 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha.

Caretaker PM Kakar was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on his two-day visit where he was received by Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

His visit is an expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the confirmation by the Indian Supreme Court of India’s unilateral and illegal move regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

KAKAR MEETS AJK PM

Later, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Legislative Assembly Speaker Latif Akbar called on caretaker premier in Muzaffarabad

He said India's illegal actions would not shake Kashmiris' struggle for freedom but strengthen it.

Kakar said hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir leaders thanked Kakar for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

