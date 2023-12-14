SC allows to make ISI's ex-chief a party in deposed judge Shaukat Siddiqui's dismissal case

The CJP adjourned the case for Friday

Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 13:18:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case of dismissal of deposed Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for Friday (tomorrow), giving one day's time to make former DG of ISI Faiz Hameed and others party to the case.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case until 10 am on Friday. The CJP said the country was heading towards democracy and the apex court was also becoming a democratic institution.

He gave these remarks while hearing the case of dismissal of former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The case was telecast live. The chief justice headed a larger bench that includes Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

Elaborating on his remarks about democracy, CJP Isa said Justice Tariq and Justice Ijazul Ahsan refused to join the bench, and he did not remove anyone from the bench.

He said he tried to proceed by consensus or democratically. Those who think they have become journalist by holding a mobile phone should be aware that Practice and Procedure Act has become a law, he added.

Advocate Hamid Khan said democracy is currently in trouble.

Barrister Salahuddin appeared before the court on behalf of the federal government. He raised objection to the case when the CJP asked him whether the government would oppose the case.

It may be noted that last week the Supreme Court had fixed the petition for hearing.



