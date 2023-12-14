Court to decide on open or in-camera trial of cipher case

Special court will start proceedings of cipher case today

Thu, 14 Dec 2023 12:23:22 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court established under the Official Secrets Act will start today trial of former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain will conduct hearing of the missing cipher case in Adiala Jail.

A day earlier, the court had framed charges against former PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The trial will be begin from today. Statement of the witnesses will be recorded.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested the court to hold proceedings of the cipher case in-camera. The notices had been issued to ex-PTI chairman and Qureshi's lawyers for today (Thursday).

The special court will decide today on open or in-camera trial of cipher case.

