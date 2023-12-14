Jahangir Tareen to contest polls from Lodhran; IPP hands over 'seat adjustment plan' to PML-N

They discussed different options for seat adjustment and agreed to continue discussions

Thu, 14 Dec 2023 12:12:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The newly-formed Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) handed over a list of constituencies to the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for seat adjustment.

A meeting between the parties was held at the residence of PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Thursday which was attended by IPP leaders Ishaq Khakwani, Aon Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial. Former speaker Ayaz, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ata Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N.

According to insiders, they discussed different options for seat adjustment and agreed to continue discussions.

They said both the parties would likely to meet again tomorrow (Friday) and expressed the hope that an agreement on seat adjustment would be reached soon.

The insiders revealed that IPP chief Jahangir Tareen would contest February 8 elections from Lodhran, Aleem Khan and Aoun Chaudhry from Lahore and Farrukh Habib from Faisalabad. However, Farrukh would contest elections from another constituency instead of Abid Sher Ali’s constituency.

