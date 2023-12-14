IHC turns down plea to stay trial court proceedings in cipher case

The court issues notice for December 20 on the plea seeking a stay order

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday turned down a petition filed by former chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stay proceedings of the trial court in cipher case immediately.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the plea against jail trial of cipher case. During proceedings, former PTI chaimran's counsel prayed to the court to stop trial of the cipher case till next date of hearing which was rejected.

Justice Aurangzeb said he would wait for the report. He said a judge could choose jail for trial of accused but that should be an open court.

The court issued notice for December 20 on the plea seeking a stay order. The trial court had fixed December 4 as the date to frame charges against the accused in cipher case.

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act will start today (Thrusday) trial of former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain will conduct hearing of the missing cipher case in Adiala Jail.

A day earlier, the court had framed charges against former PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The trial will be begin from today. Statement of the witnesses will be recorded.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested the court to hold proceedings of the cipher case in-camera. The notices had been issued to ex-PTI chairman and Qureshi's lawyers for today (Thursday).