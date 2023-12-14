ECP to hear petitions against PTI intra-party elections today

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear pleas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear petitions against the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday (today).

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the pleas.

The ECP has issued notices to newly elected PTI officials, including Chairman Gohar Khan, Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi, General Secretary Umar Ayub and others.

The ECP is hearing petitions filed by 13 people, including party founder Akbar S. Babar.

The ECP will also hear Hum Awam Pakistan Party who has requested the commission for allotting bat as election symbol.

