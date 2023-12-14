In-focus

Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor-trolley in Bahawalnagar on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Chak 107 near Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons, including a woman, on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News