Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 05:26:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Combat Commander Turkish Air Force General Ìsmail Güneykaya called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored several key areas of mutual interest with a special focus on bilateral training, progress of current joint ventures and exploration of further avenues of collaboration in the aviation industry.

During the meeting Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu shared the framework of PAF's comprehensive modernization strategy involving integration of emerging technologies.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the brotherly countries enjoy long-standing religious and historic ties which are manifested through unprecedented strategic partnership.

Appreciating the participation of Turkish Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral relations in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

He reiterated Pakistan Air Force's commitment to provide training and capacity-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.

General Ìsmail Güneykaya, acknowledged the impressive progress made by Pakistan Air Force in developing a robust indigenous aviation industry and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing ties between the two brotherly countries.

In order to cultivate tactical brilliance for Turkish aircrew, the visiting dignitary expressed profound interest in exploring avenues for training of Turkish Air Force pilots in the Combat Commanders Course being offered at the prestigious Air Power Centre of Excellence.

Both the commanders also agreed to explore further areas of cooperation through bilateral and multilateral military exercises with special focus on collaboration in the technology based future programs.

During his visit, the Combat Commander Turkish Air Force also visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

