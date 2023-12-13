Five people killed in deadly bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur

Nine people injured, efforts underway to control fire

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 22:34:55 PKT

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - A deadly collision between a passenger bus and a truck claimed the lives of five people on Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred in Bahawalpur on the National Highway which has also injured nine people.

According to rescue sources, after the collision between the bus and the truck, the truck caught fire which resulted in the loss of lives.

It was also reported that the high-speed passenger bus hit the truck while in an attempt to avoid the collision with the rickshaw.

After the accident, rescue teams reached the spot where efforts have been underway to control the fire.

