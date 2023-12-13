IPP to contest upcoming elections with full force: Tareen

IPP to contest upcoming elections with full force: Tareen

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen has said his party will come out with full force to contest the upcoming elections.

He was addressing a party meeting on Wednesday.

Former MPA Nazir Khan Baloch from Lodhran, former MPA Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Tehsin Gardazi, Malik Jahanzeb Warren and other party leaders attended the meeting.

Aun Chaudhary and Noman Lingrial were also present on the occasion.

The IPP leadership informed Tareen about the public relation campaign regarding election while Tareen directed the party leaders to continue their campaign swiftly.



