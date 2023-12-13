ECP imposes ban on DCs, ADCs' transfers, postings ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a nationwide ban on the transfers and postings of deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and others assigned to supervise the upcoming elections.

In a letter addressed to the establishment secretary and four chief secretaries, the ECP emphasised the strict enforcement of the ban, citing the pivotal roles assigned to the DCs and ADCs in the upcoming general elections.

“I am directed to state that the Commission has appointed DROs, ROs and AROs on December 11, 2023, for the conduct of General Elections 2024. To this end, the Commission has imposed a complete ban on the postings/ transfers and leaves of DROs, ROs, AROs and data entry operators engaged in election process forthwith and till the culmination of election process,” the ECP added in the letter.