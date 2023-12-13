Fawad Chaudhry to contest upcoming election from jail: Hiba Fawad

Says proceedings were postponed until Dec 19

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Hiba Fawad, the wife of Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday announced that her husband planned to contest upcoming election while being incarcerated.

Addressing the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Hiba said Fawad would personally spearhead the campaign from the jail.

“No other candidate will run on Fawad Chaudhry‘s ticket," she stated. She expressed her dissatisfaction with Faisal Chaudhry’s conduct, hinting at legal action.

She said further proceedings had been postponed until Dec 19 as the case of contempt of election commission against the former PTI chairman and Fawad Chaudhry was called off.

