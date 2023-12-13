I don't believe in vendetta but accountability of conspirators is required: Nawaz Sharif

Says largest JIT in country’s history will be formed on February 8

Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 14:20:04 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk/Dunya News) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said he did not believe in revenge but those conspiring against his government must be held accountable and added that the largest “JIT” in Pakistan’s history would be formed on February 8 – the day general elections are scheduled in the country.

“I do not have a right forgive anyone who is an enemy of Pakistan,” he remarked and added that he didn’t conspire against former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed or any other person.

“I have never conspired against anyone,” Nawaz told the PML-N parliamentary board meeting held at the party’s headquarters.

Talking about his removal from the office in 2017 through judiciary and the consequences Pakistan has faced since then, Nawaz stressed that vendetta wasn’t his goal; however, the individuals responsible for the nation’s sufferings should be held answerable.

Everyone should know who was part of the conspiracy, Nawaz said and added that they had been targeted for getting rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Nawaz repeated his stance about how an incompetent ruler was imposed on the country and said the punishment given to him and his family was actually dispensed to the 240 million people.

With reference to the period when he faced the Panama Papers case and the role TV channels played in this connection, the three-time prime minister said the conspirators used to hold media trial every evening.

One of the judges had remarked that Nawaz Sharif must understand there was lot of room in Adiala jail, he said about his conviction despite the hollow nature of the NAB references filed against him.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had acquitted him because there was nothing in the cases, the PML-N supremo said, as he is eyeing another term in office to make history – a scenario which was unimaginable for many some months back.

Fake cases were fabricated against him on the orders of the same bench which had disqualified him, Nawaz said – a decision that left field open for the PTI’s former chairman who came into power as a result of the controversial 2018 elections.



