SC assents military court trials of civilians by overturning its earlier ruling

The bench was headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood

Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 14:20:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A six-member bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended its earlier verdict of voiding the trial of civilians in military courts.

The court announced the verdict on a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) filed against the ruling.

The bench was headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and it included Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

The court announced the verdict with 5-1 majority. Justice Musarrat Hilali is the only judge to have opposed the decision.

The ruling means trial of civilians in military courts will continue till final decision on the appeals.

Earlier, a five-member bench of Supreme Court had nullified the military trial of 103 civilians on Oct 23.

The five-member bench comprised Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha Malik.

The intra-court appeals were filed by the caretaker federal government as well as the provincial governments of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry had also moved an ICA before the apex court against its Oct 23 judgement.