Smog in Lahore reduces, sixth on list of polluted cities

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The smog situation in the Punjab improved on Wednesday reducing air pollution in the provincial capital, Lahore.

The average air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 194. The AQI at The Mall was 392 and DHA as 395 in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Met Office forecast minimum temperature of Lahore to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum 21 C with no chance of rain.