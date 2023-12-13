SC to hear all pleas on lifetime disqualification simultaneously

Pakistan Pakistan SC to hear all pleas on lifetime disqualification simultaneously

Hearing of cases in apex court will not be used as an excuse to defer the elections

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 12:08:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to hear all petitions on lifetime disqualification under Article 62 (1) (F) of the Constitution simultaneously.

The Supreme Court has issued detailed judgement of Mir Badshah Khan Qaisrani case wherein it has been stated that the apex court will conduct hearing of all cases relating to lifetime disqualification simultaneously from January 2024.

It has been clarified in the detailed ruling that hearing of cases in the apex court will not be used as an excuse to defer the elections.

The Supreme Court, while quoting additional attorney general's request to constitute at least five-member bench on cases pertaining to constitutional queries, said matter will be placed before the bench formed by the case committee.

Earlier Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, during proceedings of a case, had remarked that either the Parliament's decision will be implanted or court's order and one of them has to be enforced.

Chief Justice Isa, during hearing of Mir Badshah Qaisrani disqualification case, had sent the matter of determining the lifetime disqualification to Judges Committee for fixation.

