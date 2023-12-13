CJP tells Justice Ahsan special benches aren't made for particular cases to include or exclude judges

Says his claims are untrue; notes “we are paid to work six days, not four and a half days”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Chief Justice Faez Isa has reminded Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the working week comprises six days, as he expressed his disappointment over the allegations levelled by the latter regarding the working of the committee constituted under the Supreme Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

“You allege that you have not been consulted with regard to the constitution of benches. My door is always open to my colleagues, I am also available on telecom and via cell phone, but surprisingly you neither came to talk to me nor reached out to me by intercom or by cell phone to express your concerns,” the chief justice said in a three-page response to the apex court judge.

The letter also reads, “Immediately, on receipt of your letter, I called you on intercom, but I was not answered. Thereafter, I asked my staff to contact your office and learnt that you had left for Lahore, early Friday afternoon and before the end of the working day. We are paid to work six days, not four and a half days”.

Chief Justice Isa wrote that the primary, and first, responsibility of a judge was to attend the judicial work and that’s why he had initially scheduled the committee to meet, after all the orders passed during the course of the day had been written, checked and signed, and this would be Friday afternoon.

But conceding to his requests, the chief justice told Justice Ahsan, the committee meetings were rescheduled to Thursdays, “which I now consider may have been a mistake”.

It is also mentioned in the letter that the constitution of benches “also demonstrates that every judge is treated equally and with respect, and special benches are not made for particular cases and to include or exclude judges”.

“Your accusations are contrary to the record and facts. Nonetheless, if you have any suggestions for the reconstitution of benches,” the chief justice said and added that he would convene a committee meeting, which Justice Ahsan could attend via video link from Lahore, while Justice Sardar Tariq Masood joining him at the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

