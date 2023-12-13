17 women wounded as tractor trolley overturns in Sheikhupura
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least 17 women were wounded when a tractor trolley turned turtle in Sheikhupura on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Sharaqpu Road where a tractor trolley overturned while avoiding a collision with a car due to which 17 women, travelling on the tractor trolley, were injured.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.