17 women wounded as tractor trolley overturns in Sheikhupura

Pakistan Pakistan 17 women wounded as tractor trolley overturns in Sheikhupura

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 05:23:38 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least 17 women were wounded when a tractor trolley turned turtle in Sheikhupura on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sharaqpu Road where a tractor trolley overturned while avoiding a collision with a car due to which 17 women, travelling on the tractor trolley, were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

