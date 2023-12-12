Bugti condemns DI Khan terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

In a message released here, the minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the soldiers in the terrorist attack.

Bugti said that the government stood by the families of the martyrs in this moment of grief.

He said the terrorists could never succeed in their nefarious designs, as the entire nation stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism.

“Martyrs are our real heroes. Their great sacrifices will not go in vain,” said Bugti, adding that the whole world recognised the eternal sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in the war against terrorism.