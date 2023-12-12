Caretaker PM vows to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan's soil

Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 20:11:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from Pakistan’s soil.

“We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland,” PM Kakar posted on X, erstwhile Twitter.

The premier paid tribute to the valiant security forces for their successful operations in Darazanda, Daraban and Kolachi areas of Dera Ismail Khan district in which 27 terrorists were killed.

Kakar expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of the martyrs. He also ordered provision of best medical treatment for those injured in the terrorist attack.

The PM said, “The soldiers’ dedication, sacrifice and valor in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation.”

— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) December 12, 2023

He said the government was steadfast in eliminating terrorism and extremism from the country.

Kakar said such acts could not deter the resolve of the security forces to fight terrorism.