Australian high commissioner meets PTI chairman

Common challenges faced by both countries were also discussed during the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins on Tuesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan.

Hawkins said his government was keen to know about the policies of the major political parties in Pakistan before the upcoming elections.

Australia had always been supporting free and fair elections, he said, adding that they were meeting the political parties on a regular basis.

Issues related to economics, human rights and environmental changes were highlighted in the meeting. The two leaders also discussed common challenges faced by both countries.

Months earlier, Hawkins called on PTI's former chief, Dunya News reported.

During the meeting at Zaman Park residence in Lahore, both had discussed in detail Pak-Australia relations, bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest.

The former PTI chief highlighted the philosophy and manifesto of PTI regarding the promotion and stability of democracy, the rule of law and constitution in Pakistan.

International Charter of Human Rights, fundamental rights in Pakistan, especially the status of women and political activists also came under discussion during the meeting.