SJC's 'bogus' proceedings: Justice Naqvi pens open letter to CJP, other SC judges

Pakistan Pakistan SJC's 'bogus' proceedings: Justice Naqvi pens open letter to CJP, other SC judges

SJC’s ‘bogus’ proceedings: Justice Naqvi pens open letter to CJP, other SC judges

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 19:22:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has penned an open letter to the chief justice and other Supreme Court judges regarding the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council initiated against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means.

In the letter, Justice Naqvi states that Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had written letters to [now retired] CJP Umar Ata Bandial for initiating an action against him.

He maintains that he does not serve anyone, but only the Supreme Court and the people of Pakistan.

Justice Naqvi claims that the consequences he is faced with are the outcome of his refusal to play in the hands of the political aristocracy of Pakistan.

He affirms that he will confront the Supreme Judicial Council’s ‘bogus’ proceedings until its conclusion. He states that it's not about his ego, but the dignity of the Supreme Court.

In the letter, Justice Naqvi argues that Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s letter to the SC registrar demonstrates how the practice and procedure law is being violated.

The judge contends that Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s letter indicates that the decision to form benches based on seniority was made in a three-member committee meeting.

Why CJP Qazi Faez Isa formed this bench on the occasion, let the honourable judges decide themselves, Justice Naqvi adds.