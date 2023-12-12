LHC orders release of underage drivers

Bars authorities from making criminal records

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered immediate release of young drivers who have been detained in police stations over alleged violation of rules and regulations.

The decision came during the hearing of a petition filed by a citizen, Azam Butt, challenging the criminal records of underage drivers.

Advocate Rana Sikandar, representing the petitioner, argued against the incarceration of minors and highlighted instances where children having valid licenses were facing legal consequences.

The Lahore chief traffic police officer (CTO) and superintendent of police (SP) of the Crime Records Office (SPCRO) appeared in court.

The LHC adjourned further proceedings until Dec 18 while seeking a comprehensive report on the implementation of directives to prevent criminal records of underage drivers.



