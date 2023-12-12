Live Reporting

Gaza Situation

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution

Gaza Situation
In-focus

Accountability court issues summons for Parvez Elahi, others in corruption case

Accountability court issues summons for Parvez Elahi, others in corruption case

Pakistan

The court adjourned the case till December 20

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Accountability Court has issued summons for former Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in the alleged billions of rupees corruption case.

The ATC judge, Zubair Shehzad Kayyani heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Tuesday. On behalf of the NAB, prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua appeared before the court.

The NAB filed a reference of Rs 1.2 billion corruption against Pervez Elahi, who is also the President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others on charges of receiving kickbacks in development projects.

The court adjourned the case till December 20.
 

Related Topics
Accountability Court
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News