Accountability court issues summons for Parvez Elahi, others in corruption case

The court adjourned the case till December 20

Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 13:50:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Accountability Court has issued summons for former Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in the alleged billions of rupees corruption case.

The ATC judge, Zubair Shehzad Kayyani heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Tuesday. On behalf of the NAB, prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua appeared before the court.

The NAB filed a reference of Rs 1.2 billion corruption against Pervez Elahi, who is also the President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others on charges of receiving kickbacks in development projects.

