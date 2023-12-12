Supreme Judicial Council to meet on Dec 14

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has convened session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on December 14.

The SJC session will be held in the Conference Room of the Judges Block at 2:30 pm on December 14.

Sources said the SJC secretary had issued notices to all five members of the judicial council regarding the meeting. The session will discuss complaints against Justice Mazahar Naqvi.

Separately, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi has already filed applications against the SJC proceedings which would be heard on December 15.

A three-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the petition. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Musarrat Hilali are also part of the bench.



