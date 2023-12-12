IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal in Al-Azizia reference today

The PML-N supremo will appear in the court in person

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference today.

A division bench headed by IHC’s chief justice will conduct the hearing of the case. The PML-N supremo will appear in the court in person.

It merits mention here that the court had sought the arguments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court verdict is also likely today if the NAB concludes its arguments in the same day.

An accountability court had awarded seven years imprisonment to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, besides imposing a fine of 2.5 million pounds.