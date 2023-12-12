Special court to indict ex-PTI chief, Qureshi in cipher case today

Judge of the special court will hear the case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 05:25:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court will indict former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case today (Tuesday). In the case, both face accusations that they leaked a diplomatic cable.

Judge of the special court, set up under the Official Secrets Act, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, will hear the case in Adiala Jail where both PTI chief and Qureshi have been incarcerated.

During the previous hearing, the former chairman and the ex-foreign minister Qureshi, who were produced before the court. The court ordered to provide the copies of challan with the accused and decided to frame charges against them on next hearing.

It may be noted that the trial was held in the Adiala Jail in disregard to Islamabad High Court’s order for open trial citing security threats to the former PTI chief. The Interior Ministry had issued a notification of holding trial in the jail during the previous hearing.

Cipher case

In the Cipher case, PTI chief faces allegations that he violated the Official Secrets Act when he disclosed a secret diplomatic cable, called the Cipher. This was sent by Pakistan's embassy in Washington last year in March. Khan reportedly lost possession of the diplomatic cable later.

PTI chief and Qureshi had claimed that the cable had a threat from the US to topple the PTI government which was then in power in Pakistan. The leaders were indicted on October 23 but the fresh indictment has been necessitated by an order from Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Both PTI chief and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

