Three shot dead over land dispute in Karachi

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 21:14:13 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Three people were gunned down over a land dispute in Karachi’s Machhar Colony, police said on Monday.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza stated that the conflict erupted near the Umer Bin Khattab mosque between two groups. Two of the deceased were identified as 55-year-old Siraj alias Siraji and Abdul alias Abdu, both of Bengali origin, according to Raza.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting stemmed from animosity between "Bengalis and Pakhtuns" concerning a property dispute, Raza mentioned.

The primary suspect, Nisar Pathan, along with his brother Gulzar, had been apprehended, and the firearms used in the shooting were confiscated, Raza confirmed. He added that a police operation was underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Emphasizing that the shooting had no political motive, the DIG reiterated that it evolved from the land dispute between Siraj and Nisar, which escalated unexpectedly.

The bodies were transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for legal procedures.

