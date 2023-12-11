Nawaz vows to put country on road to progress

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz vows to put country on road to progress

Nawaz vows to put country on road to progress

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 20:35:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said time has come to put Pakistan on the road to progress.

He expressed these views while addressing a PML-N meeting in Lahore on Monday.

Sharif highlighted the need for national unity and emphasised the responsibility of overcoming self-interest for the greater good.

Addressing the PML-N’s ticket contenders, Sharif recounted the past achievements and expressed concerns over the halted journey of development.

He called for merit-based ticket allocations and stressed the importance of serving the nation above personal interests.

Sharif acknowledged current challenges, including the soaring cost of electricity, meat, flour, and sugar.

He urged the prospective leaders to prepare for the responsibilities that may lie ahead.

