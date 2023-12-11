ECP gears up for general elections
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised list of District Returning Officers (DROs) for the upcoming general elections.
Following individual confirmation with bureaucracy, the ECP has prepared notifications awaiting approvals, with issuance expected today.
The ECP has also proposed training schedules for DROs at provincial election commission offices and divisional training for ROs.
District officers are set to serve as DROs, while assistant commissioners and additional commissioners (ADCs) will assume charge as ROs for national and provincial assemblies, respectively.
Oath will be administrated by election commissioners and DROs, emphasising efficient preparations for the electoral process.