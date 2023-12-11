AJK assembly speaker seeks Pakistan's role against India SC verdict on occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Kashmir Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar on Monday asked the Pakistan government to play its role against the Indian Supreme Court decision on the status of occupied Kashmir.

The Indian apex court on Monday upheld the abrogation, declaring that Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision (arrangement) and the decision to end the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was constitutional.

The Modi government had in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 and 35-A, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Slamming the Indian apex court, Akbar said the status of Jamu Kashmir could not be changed in the presence of United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said a meeting of Azad Kashmir Assembly would be held and a resolution against the Indian SC’s decision would be passed.

Akbar invited the Pakistani interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to address the Azad Kashmir Assembly.

